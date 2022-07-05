St Helens winger Regan Grace switching codes to join Racing 92 at end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Helens winger Regan Grace switching codes to join Racing 92 at end of season

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 10:10 am
Regan Grace is to leave St Helens for French rugby union (Dave Howarth/PA)
Regan Grace is to leave St Helens for French rugby union (Dave Howarth/PA)

St Helens winger Regan Grace has turned down a contract extension to sign for French rugby union side Racing 92, the Super League champions have announced.

The 25-year-old Wales international will link up with the Top 14 outfit at the end of the domestic season.

The announcement ends considerable speculation over Port Talbot-born Grace’s future with a number of English and Welsh clubs in the 15-man code having been linked with his services.

Grace told saintsrlfc.com: “I want to thank everyone at St Helens for bringing me up here and taking a risk on a young kid from Wales. It was a big move for me and I have loved every minute of being here.

“The town has been a big part of my life. I have spent my entire adult life here and it has become my home. It was such a hard decision to leave because of those emotions, but I want to go and test myself and experience a new challenge.

“To win three Super League titles and a Challenge Cup has been a dream come true and my full focus is now ensuring we win a fourth title at the end of the year.”

Grace has scored 86 tries in 138 appearances for Saints
Grace has scored 86 tries in 138 appearances for Saints (Mike Egerton/PA)

Grace played both league and union at youth level before opting to sign for Saints at the age of 17 in 2014.

After making a try-scoring Super League debut against rivals Wigan in 2017, he has gone on to cross 86 times in 138 appearances for Saints.

His decision to move at the end of the Super League season means he will not be available to represent Wales in this year’s Rugby League World Cup.

Saints chairman Eamonn McManus said: “Regan has been an exciting and important contributor to the major successes of the Saints in recent years.

“We clearly very much wanted him to stay at the Saints and in Super League in the years ahead.

“However, we fully accept and respect his decision to pursue a new career, life and lifestyle in France and wish him and his family every happiness and success.”

