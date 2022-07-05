Richarlison gets one-match ban for throwing smoke flare in Everton-Chelsea clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Richarlison gets one-match ban for throwing smoke flare in Everton-Chelsea clash

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 12:28 pm
Richarlison has been suspended for one match (Peter Byrne/PA)
Richarlison has been suspended for one match (Peter Byrne/PA)

New Tottenham forward Richarlison has been suspended for one match after he celebrated a goal for his old club Everton last season by throwing a smoke flare.

The 25-year-old, who completed a £60million move to Spurs last week, scored the Toffees’ only goal in a 1-0 win at home to Chelsea on May 1 and reacted to the strike by picking up a flare which was lying on the pitch and throwing it into the stands at Goodison Park.

The Football Association announced on Tuesday he had been banned for one match and fined £25,000 after admitting to improper conduct.

An FA statement read: “An independent regulatory commission has suspended Richarlison de Andrade for one match and fined him £25,000 following a breach of FA Rule E3 that took place during a Premier League game on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

“The Tottenham Hotspur FC forward admitted his conduct while playing for Everton during the 46th minute of this game against Chelsea FC was improper, and his sanction was imposed during a subsequent hearing.”

Richarlison was charged by the FA on June 1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal