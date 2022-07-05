St Johnstone sign experienced forward Jamie Murphy on one-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

St Johnstone sign experienced forward Jamie Murphy on one-year deal

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 1:06 pm
Jamie Murphy joins St Johnstone from Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jamie Murphy joins St Johnstone from Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Rangers and Motherwell forward Jamie Murphy is “itching” to get started after signing for St Johnstone.

The former Sheffield United and Brighton player has signed a one-year contract with the option of a further season.

Callum Davidson has taken the experienced frontman to Perth after he left Hibernian at the end of last season following a loan spell with Mansfield.

The wide player, who has scored more than 100 goals in his career, said on the Saints website:  “The manager has been in touch for a few weeks now, I’ve been doing my own running since the end of last season hoping this opportunity would come about.

“My agent and myself have been itching at the bit to get the deal over the line and we’re very happy to have the contract signed.

“I come in with a lot of experience so hopefully that will help add to the squad.

“I’ve played a lot of football and scored a few goals along the way so hopefully I can keep adding to that during my time here in Perth.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal