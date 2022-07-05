A golden summer for England’s Yorkshire run machines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A golden summer for England’s Yorkshire run machines

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 3:52 pm
Jonny Bairstow (left) and Joe Root have starred for England (Mike Egerton/PA)
England have produced four remarkable Test victories since the start of the international summer, with a series whitewash over New Zealand and a record-breaking chase against India at Edgbaston.

Two men have been front and centre during that sequence, with Yorkshire pair Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow responsible for seven centuries between them.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the performances of the in-form pair.

Jonny Bairstow (4 centuries, 614 runs, 102.33 average)

136 – 2nd Test v New Zealand

England v New Zealand – Second LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Five – Trent Bridge
Bairstow made 136 runs in the first Test against New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

Came to the crease in the second innings on the back of three low scores, with England 56 for three chasing 299. He proceeded to reel off the second-fastest Test hundred by an Englishman, off 77 balls, to leave the Kiwi bowlers down and out at a rapturous Trent Bridge.

162 – 3rd Test v New Zealand

England v New Zealand – Third LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Five – Emerald Headingley Stadium
Bairstow played a major part in England claiming the LV= Insurance Test Series (Mike Egerton/PA)

Another sticky situation on home turf at Headingley, as Bairstow strode out at 17 for three in the first innings and picked up exactly where he had left off. He pounded out 24 boundaries as he scored at better than a run-a-ball. Also played beautifully for 71no in the run chase.

106 and 114no – 5th Test v India

Unbelievably raised his bar yet again as he helped England claim a slice of history in the delayed series decider at Edgbaston. He held up a faltering first innings with another backs-to-the-wall effort that showed his steel and then took a record run chase by the horns. He and Root made the uncharted territory of 378 seem like light work as they knocked the stuffing out of India with a stand of 269.

Joe Root (3 centuries, 569 runs, 113.80 average)

115no – 1st Test v New Zealand

Immediately put to bed any questions about how he might settle in the ranks after giving up the captaincy by picking the perfect moment for his first fourth innings hundred. His brilliantly measured knock at Lord’s set the tone for the quartet of classic pursuits and ticking off 10,000 Test runs along the way.

176 – 2nd Test v New Zealand

England v New Zealand – Second LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Three – Trent Bridge
Root celebrates reaching a century during day three of the second Test (Mike Egerton/PA)

England were up against it after watching the Black Caps score 553 over the course of 146 draining overs. But thanks to Root’s ability to tune out distractions and bat deep, they produced a similarly huge total to stay alive in a game they went on to steal in thrilling fashion. He brought out his new party piece – a pre-meditated reverse scoop for six – for the first time to thrill the Nottingham faithful.

142no – 5th Test v India

Chasing a target bigger than any other England team had ever managed, Root ran out Alex Lees to complete a mini-collapse that saw India take three wickets for two runs. He made amends and then some, coming together with Bairstow to turn the tourists’ rampant enthusiasm into abject resignation. The pair took England all the way from 109 for three to the new record mark of 378 and barely put a foot wrong en route. “Strong Yorkshire, strong England,” he said at the close, echoing a favourite White Rose phrase.

