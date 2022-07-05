Hull KR squad could have handled Tony Smith news better, says Danny McGuire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hull KR squad could have handled Tony Smith news better, says Danny McGuire

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 4:28 pm
Tony Smith parted company with Hull KR on Monday after a downturn in form (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hull KR interim coach Danny McGuire accepts the squad could have dealt better with the initial announcement that Tony Smith was to leave the club.

McGuire has been placed in charge at Rovers until the end of the Betfred Super League season after Smith’s tenure as head coach was cut short on Monday.

Smith had originally intended to step down at the end of the campaign but his side suffered seven defeats in eight games after he made his plans public, prompting the club to take action.

Rovers lost seven out of eight games after Smith announced his plans to leave
“As a player you’re very focused on yourself and getting your own game right,” said McGuire, who had been Smith’s assistant coach.

“As long as you’re all right and you’re playing, and things are going well, that type of thing doesn’t really bother you.

“So I’d like to say it didn’t affect them but, on the flip side of that, performances probably say it did a little bit.

“I probably would say it did have a little bit of an impact. I think professionally we probably could have handled the situation a little bit better as a squad.”

McGuire, the former Leeds and Rovers half-back, will now oversee first-team affairs until Smith’s long-term successor Willie Peters arrives next season.

McGuire steps up to take charge after ending his illustrious playing career with Rovers
The 39-year-old faces a baptism of fire with Rovers, who have slipped to eighth in the table, playing arch-rivals Hull in Newcastle at Magic Weekend on Sunday.

McGuire said: “It’s interesting isn’t it? Throw me to the lions!

“But I always loved Magic Weekend as a player and the special feeling that it creates.

“It’s a great stadium to play at, a carnival atmosphere, and it gets the hairs on the back of your neck standing up.

“It’s a challenge, but brilliant. I love the derby. It’s not just another game, it’s a game that means a hell of a lot to a lot of people.”

Despite their poor form Rovers, who came within 80 minutes of reaching the Grand Final last season, are only two points outside the play-off positions.

McGuire said: “There’s no getting away from what a great job Tony did at the club. From where we came from two-plus years ago, when Tony took over, we have improved a hell of a lot.

“I think my role now is to continue that and actually grow a little bit towards the back end of the season.”

