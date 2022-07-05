Novak Djokovic battles back to keep nine-year Centre Court run going

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Novak Djokovic battles back to keep nine-year Centre Court run going

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 5:36 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 5:38 pm
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after a shot against Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the quart finals match on centre court on day nine of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Tuesday July 5, 2022.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after a shot against Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the quart finals match on centre court on day nine of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Tuesday July 5, 2022.

Novak Djokovic had to battle back from two sets down to reach the Wimbledon semi-final and preserve his remarkable Centre Court record.

The defending champion, bidding for a fourth consecutive title, looked on the brink of a sensational defeat when Italian youngster Jannik Sinner led 2-0.

But for the seventh time in his career, 20-time grand slam winner Djokovic overturned a two-set deficit to win 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2.

Amazingly, it means Djokovic has still not lost a match on Centre Court in nine years – since Andy Murray beat him in the 2013 final.

His only two defeats since, to Sam Querrey in 2016 and a retirement against Tomas Berdych a year later, came on Court One.

But he needed the patience of a saint to beat world number 13 Sinner, a talented 20-year-old with a huge future in the game.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Youngster Jannik Sinner led the defending champ by two sets (Aaron Chown/PA)

Unfortunately for Sinner, 35-year-old Djokovic proved yet again he is not ready to be consigned to the past.

There was no hint of the drama to come when Djokovic raced into a 3-0 lead but a sloppy service game with two double faults, including one on break point, allowed Sinner – who had never won a tour-level match on grass before these Championships – to draw level.

The Serbian saved a break point in his next service game but Sinner struck again for 6-5 with a whipped forehand winner and served out the opening set.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge watched on Centre Court (Aaron Chown/PA)

Worse was to come for Djokovic, as when Sinner successfully challenged a ball on the baseline the six-time champion was suddenly a set and two breaks down.

As Djokovic floated a backhand long Sinner took the second set having won 100 per cent of the points behind his fizzing first serve.

But just as he looked on the cusp of unravelling, the top seed rediscovered his range and hit back in the third.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Djokovic helped his opponent up after a fall (Aaron Chown/PA)

Late in the fourth Sinner took a nasty tumble chasing a drop shot, hurting his left ankle, as Djokovic, by now retrieving everything his young opponent could throw at him, ruthlessly levelled the match.

Sinner did not require a medical time-out but he needed to shorten the points – however when an ambitious drop shot floated into the net Djokovic had the break in the decider and the 10th seed’s race was run.

A relieved Djokovic said: “Huge congratulations for a big fight for Jannik, there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for him on the big stage.

“He was the better player for the first two sets, but I had a toilet break and a pep talk in the mirror – it’s true – sometimes these things are necessary. The toilet break was the turning point

“I go through the same doubtful moments as anyone else. The inner fight is the biggest fight you go through. I always believed I could turn the match around, I’ve done it a few times in grand slams. I’m just glad I’m through.

“This court has inspired me, every time I step on it the love affair keeps going and hopefully I can maintain that run.”

