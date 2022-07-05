Dion Sanderson returns to Birmingham on season-long loan from Wolves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dion Sanderson has returned to Birmingham on loan from Wolves for the season.

The 22-year-old defender has become new Blues head coach John Eustace’s first signing.

Sanderson made 16 appearances for Birmingham last season before joining QPR, where he worked with Eustace.

Sanderson told Birmingham’s official website: “It feels good. I am excited. I can’t wait for the season.

“I enjoyed every moment of last season. The fans made me feel welcome and the boys made me feel welcome. Obviously, the staff, I know quite a lot of faces.

“I can’t wait to get out on the pitch. I know a lot of people here and I would like to think they are happy to see me!”