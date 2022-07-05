Just two boys from Yorkshire doing what they love – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association July 5, 2022, 6:06 pm Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root starred for England (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 5. Cricket Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hit centuries for England. That was fun! 😃 pic.twitter.com/B17LekvZXL— Joe Root (@root66) July 5, 2022 Just two mates from Yorkshire loving life ❤️🏴 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lpmqHEiJ5c— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2022 Just a reverse scoop for 6️⃣ off a seamer while we chase a record total 🤯Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/jKoipF4U01🏴 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DCKPKExRxz— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2022 The record run-chase amazed just about everybody. This is just incredible to watch!— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) July 5, 2022 Just simply unimaginable.New England and we love it 🏴❤️#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/o7Fopm5Glh— Jonny Bairstow’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 5, 2022 I’m ALL IN on this New England Test Team! Let’s enjoy the ride! 🚀— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 5, 2022 Unbelievable run chase this! Phenomenal Test match— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 5, 2022 Utterly superb victory for @englandcricket. Love this wonderfully positive approach. Great for the game.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) July 5, 2022 Anyone else just staring at the TV saying ‘this is ridiculous’ over and over again? #ENGvsIND— Greg James (@gregjames) July 5, 2022 Wow wow wow wow 🤩 🏏🏏 #ENGvsIND 2 exceptional players— Ryan Sidebottom 🏏 (@RyanSidebottom) July 5, 2022 Football Jurgen Klopp was all smiles. 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐬 ❤#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/SU20Ge4E5t— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 5, 2022 Good afternoon, boss 👋😁#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/pCciC0AEhG— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 5, 2022 Lionel Messi started preparing for the new season. Mauricio Pochettino enjoyed his time in Paris. Manchester United got their man. An incredible feeling to sign for Manchester United 🤩Let's enjoy this moment before it's time to focus on the future 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QxtafL1P9z— Tyrell Malacia (@T_Malacia) July 5, 2022 Anyone else in the mood for Malacia? ❤😉 @T_Malacia#MUFC || #WelkomTyrell pic.twitter.com/rdZs3FtMEL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 5, 2022 Officially official.#MUFC || #WelkomTyrell pic.twitter.com/FpcUlF9pEq— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 5, 2022 Kalvin Phillips checked in at City. Pontus Jansson turned on the style. 🔞 @PJansson5, that is naughty pic.twitter.com/DFout698cW— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 5, 2022 Tennis What a catch! How's that? ☝️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/u56JFzkIFl— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor as modest as ever. Looking forward to my own hall of fame entry all the same, I’m a shoe in. First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it. No rush tho I’m still in to bust noses open and put opps unconscious. A real goer.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 5, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Klopp meets Calvin Harris and Milner thanks the fans – Tuesday’s sporting social