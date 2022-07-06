Chelcee Grimes and community players mark Euros by recreating 1895 team photo

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The National Lottery has recreated a series of images from the first match of the British Ladies Football Club in 1895 to celebrate the start of Euro 2022.

The images feature footballer and singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes alongside a squad of community female players from around the UK.

As one of the first ever recorded photos of a women’s football team, the original images include captain Nettie Honeyball who is considered a pioneer of women’s football.

The team’s first match were played in front of a crowd of 10,000 in Crouch End, North London (Camelot)

The team’s first game was played in Crouch End, North London in front of a crowd of 10,000 people, and players would only have owned one pair of boots which were heeled to ensure they were not considered to be breaking any Victorian standards of decency.

Pictured in buttoned-up blouses and bloomers, the kits were in line with the Radical Dress Movement.

Grimes, who has played for Liverpool, Fulham and Merseyside Ladies said the team from 1895 were “trailblazers of their time”.

“Hopefully these images will capture people’s imagination ahead of the Euros and make them interested in the individuals who helped tackle prejudice and progress the sport,” she said.

Nettie Honeyball is considered a pioneer of the women’s game (Camelot)

“I’m really passionate about getting more women and girls playing the game so it’s great to see The National Lottery is investing at the grassroots level to support the next generation of players.

“Sport really has the power to bring people together and grassroots clubs and organisations play such a vital role in giving young people the time and space to realise their full potential.”

Over the last 10 years, National Lottery players have helped invest more than £50million into football in ways which benefit the women and girls’ game.

Kerry Meekings is one of the community footballers who took part in the photo recreation.

Chelcee Grimes has played for Liverpool, Fulham and Merseyside Ladies (Camelot)

“It was so enjoyable to take part in recreating this iconic image – outfits aside perhaps,” Meekings said.

“As a grassroots team, to be involved in the women’s Euros is amazing for us.

“We’re so happy about the progression the game has made which is why it is all the more important to remember and look back to where it all started.”

The Euro 2022 group stages kick off when hosts England face Austria at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.