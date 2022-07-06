Cardiff sign former West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers on two-year contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cardiff sign former West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers on two-year contract

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 10:32 am
Romaine Sawyers has joined Cardiff (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Romaine Sawyers has signed a two-year deal at Cardiff.

The 30-year-old was available after leaving West Brom after three seasons at the Hawthorns.

The midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Stoke, made 64 appearances for the Baggies.

Sawyers told Cardiff City TV: “It’s good to finally get it over the line. I spoke to the gaffer (Steve Morison), he explained the product that he’s got, and I feel like I want to be a part of it.

“The staff have been very welcoming, the players have been very welcoming, and it’s good to be back within a team.

“We’ve got a lot of young, energetic players. I’m one of the more senior ones, who is going to be here to try and add a bit of experience and know-how of the league.

“I like to get on the ball, and I want to get the team playing. I’ll try and chip in with a few goals and assists, and I like to bring others into play and put them in dangerous positions.”

