Lukasz Fabianski ‘honoured and proud’ after signing new West Ham contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lukasz Fabianski ‘honoured and proud’ after signing new West Ham contract

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 12:36 pm
West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has become an integral part of the squad (Adam Davy/PA)
West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has become an integral part of the squad (Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2023.

The 37-year-old joined the Irons from Arsenal in the summer of 2018, and has gone on to become an integral part of David Moyes’ current squad.

There is an option to extend the deal for a further year and former Poland international Fabianski feels there are plenty of reasons to be positive as the club prepare for another European campaign.

“I’m obviously pleased and very happy that I can stay for one more year, so I’m excited about it, for sure,” Fabianski said on the West Ham website.

“The way the club has developed and started to reach its potential, it’s been really nice to be part of it.

“I can see how much attention this club draws when it comes to interacting with the fans or the way it’s being presented in the media.

“I think there’s a lot of interest in the club, so it feels like this club is one of the bigger ones in the country, so I’m just honoured and proud to be part of this club for a few years now.”

West Ham finished seventh last season and also reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Moyes has already moved to further strengthen the squad with the arrival of Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes, while goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has made a permanent switch from Paris St Germain after a successful loan spell.

West Ham have also been linked with Chelsea striker Armando Broja and Blackburn frontman Ben Brereton Diaz.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal