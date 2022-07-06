Cameron Carter-Vickers ready to put down roots at Celtic after loans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cameron Carter-Vickers ready to put down roots at Celtic after loans

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 2:42 pm
Cameron Carter-Vickers happy to be settled at Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Cameron Carter-Vickers happy to be settled at Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

Cameron Carter-Vickers knew in January that his future lay with Celtic and believes he will benefit from a settled pre-season with the Scottish champions.

The 24-year-old United States international signed from Tottenham on a four-year deal in June – the fee was widely reported to be £6million – following a successful loan spell at Parkhead last season, when he helped the Hoops claim a cinch Premiership and Premier Sports Cup double.

Carter-Vickers came through Spurs’ academy but struggled to nail down a first-team spot and had spells on loan with Sheffield United, Ipswich, Swansea, Stoke, Luton and Bournemouth prior to joining Celtic, where he hopes to continue his development under Ange Postecoglou.

The defender told the club’s official website: “The last few years for me, I’ve not really known what my club was going to be, so I have been working in pre-season on my own and without that team focus.

“This season, knowing I will be here and being here from the first day of pre-season will be good.

“I’ve been going out on loan for the past five or six seasons, so it’s time for me to stay at a club and settle down.

“I definitely felt as the season went on that I wanted to stay more and more.

“I would probably say by January time I knew that I wanted to stay for good and be part of the club.

“Last season was huge for me and my development as it’s probably the most I’ve achieved in a season and now it’s about going on and achieving more with the club.”

Carter-Vickers is with the Celtic squad in Austria and is looking to get back up to speed for the season ahead.

He said: “It’s been good, we’ve been working hard straight away, so I’m looking forward to the rest of the trip.

“It’s more about getting back into a rhythm when you’ve not played football in a while, it can take a bit of time to get back into that.

“Also it’s about trying to get fit as quickly as possible, but for me personally I know once I play a couple of games my fitness levels will be back.

“So the main thing is getting back into a rhythm where things become instinctual.

“When you have time off you probably lose more than a few per cent, but it doesn’t take much time to get that back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]