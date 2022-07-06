Barcelona ‘don’t want to sell’ Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Barcelona ‘don’t want to sell’ Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 5:40 pm
Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists midfielder Frenkie de Jong is not for sale (David Davies/PA)
Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists midfielder Frenkie de Jong is not for sale (David Davies/PA)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists they do not want to sell midfielder Frenkie de Jong despite Manchester United being poised to clinch a £56million deal.

United are keen to reunite the 25-year-old with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag following his arrival at Old Trafford this summer and positive progress has been made in talks with the Catalan club.

However, Laporta insists a player who moved to the Nou Camp in 2019 on a five-year contract is not for the sale but the club’s much-publicised financial difficulties mean the possibility still remains.

“He’s a Barcelona player and, unless we are interested in selling him in the future, he’s a Barcelona player. We don’t want to sell him,” Laporta said at a press conference to introduce new signing Franck Kessie.

“We know he has offers. We don’t want to sell right now, but it could interest us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]