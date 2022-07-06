Beckham at Wimbledon and Bottas’ long-lost brother – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association July 6, 2022, 6:00 pm David Beckham was in the Royal Box on Wednesday (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 6. Football Mason Mount, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney sent the Lionesses their best wishes. Good luck to the @Lionesses !! Enjoy it and as a nation let’s get behind them! 💪🏴 pic.twitter.com/yTI2BW0SFr— Harry Kane (@HKane) July 6, 2022 Good luck to @Lionesses who kick off @WEURO2022 tonight. Looking forward to watching. Enjoy it. We’re all behind you 🙌🏼🏴🦁#England #Lionesses #WEURO2022 https://t.co/ZSSsXt8vYd— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 6, 2022 Rio Ferdinand was excited about Euro 2022. It’s finally here people… the opening game of #WEURO2022 My old stomping ground, Old TraffordSold out & packed to the rafters. If you’re lucky enough to have a ticket, SHOW UP and be part of history. If not catch it live on the box. Here we go… 🍿 @WEURO2022 @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/4e63B3n6js— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 6, 2022 Raheem Sterling discussed grassroots football with the prime minister of Jamaica. Great conversation today with @AndrewHolnessJM discussing grassroots football and the next generation of talent back home 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/pkN18RCtVK— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 5, 2022 Mo Salah and Jack Grealish looked in great shape. pic.twitter.com/TSnAjxZ9BY— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 6, 2022 BVB got their man. There's a new #9 in town! pic.twitter.com/BEcVqPSeKK— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 6, 2022 Leeds raided another of Jesse Marsch’s old clubs. pic.twitter.com/yyzSgRwrwd— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 6, 2022 🤩 Welcome @tyler_adams14! pic.twitter.com/OA07pxsu8f— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 6, 2022 Tyler Adams picked up the Yorkshire lingo quickly. Eh up @LUFC !! #MOT— Tyler Adams (@tyler_adams14) July 6, 2022 Tennis The celebs checked into SW19. Sporting royalty in the Royal Box ⚽️#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/U47QhdofoT— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2022 12 Olympic gold medals in one photo 🥇🚴#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/vRDdyOapgE— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2022 Cricket England sill received plaudits for their record run-chase at Edgbaston. What the @englandcricket lads have done over the last month is nothing short of incredible!! Great to watch!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼Test cricket 🔥❤️— Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) July 6, 2022 There have been individuals/teams/eras that have changed the game in Test cricket for others to follow. India began to sow the seeds but England have taken it to another level. ‘Teams may be better than us but they won’t be braver than us’. Stokes/McCullum ❤️ Warney’s loving it— Isa Guha (@isaguha) July 6, 2022 Pat Cummins was at one with nature. I've never seen snakes or monkeys at Bondi 😉 #Galle pic.twitter.com/XYOAQaALoA— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) July 6, 2022 Formula One Valtteri Bottas pondered whether UK Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder might be his long-lost brother. Last weekend I met my long lost brother @SamRyderMusic 😃 pic.twitter.com/NvhyLq3ODT— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) July 5, 2022 Boxing Jake Paul’s fight with Tommy Fury seemed to be off again. Fury’s received a termination notice. MVP did everything it could 2 help him & team. He wasn’t interested & he literally went into hiding.2nd time in a row he has pulled out.2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.📣 tmw— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 6, 2022 Fight Night drew closer. MMA Conor McGregor was in the ring. Fighting everyday for inner peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/T62YHofZyS— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 6, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Just two boys from Yorkshire doing what they love – Tuesday’s sporting social Liverpool players revel in Champions League win – Wednesday’s sporting social