Romeo Lavia hoping to develop at Southampton after leaving Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Romeo Lavia hoping to develop at Southampton after leaving Manchester City

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 7:42 pm
Southampton have signed youngster Romeo Lavia from Manchester City (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Southampton have signed youngster Romeo Lavia from Manchester City (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Southampton have completed the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia from Manchester City.

Saints have announced the Belgium Under-21 international has signed a five-year deal at St Mary’s Stadium.

Lavia is the club’s fourth signing of the summer after goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu and Mateusz Lis, and defender Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Lavia, who joined City from Anderlecht at the age of 16, made his senior debut for Pep Guardiola’s side against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup last season. He went on to make a further first-team appearance as a substitute against Swindon in the FA Cup.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “Romeo is an extremely talented young player at the start of his career who is open-minded and wants to learn and develop his game with us.

“We are very excited to sign him ahead of many other interested clubs. It proves that we have a positive reputation for improving young players, which we have worked hard to build up over the years.

“Romeo is coming from one of the best teams in the world, learning from the best manager and the best players.”

Lavia won Premier League 2 twice during his time with City’s elite development squad but is now relishing the new challenge.

He said: “I’m really delighted to join this club. I think this club has a really good culture with young players, so I’m really happy to be here.

“When I heard of the interest of Southampton I was buzzing because there’s an opportunity for young players to develop as much as possible and I’m very excited.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal