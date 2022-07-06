Glen Young sets his sights on Test action with Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glen Young sets his sights on Test action with Scotland

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 8:14 pm
Edinburgh’s Glen Young is targeting a Scotland cap (Steve Welsh/PA)
Glen Young tasted Scotland A team action for the first time against Chile and is now looking for a Test cap.

The 27-year-old Edinburgh lock was a replacement in the 45-5 win in the Estadio Santa Laura Universidad SEK in Santiago last month, which marked the beginning of the Scots’ South American tour which also includes three matches against Argentina.

Scotland suffered a 26-18 defeat to the Pumas in San Salvador de Jujuy at the weekend but face another two Tests against Argentina over the next two Saturdays and Young is looking for a piece of the action.

He told Scottish Rugby’s official Twitter account: “I am  massively keen for that. It is something I have dreamed about my whole life.

“I am 27 now. I have been a professional rugby player for nine years now. So it has not happened straight away. It has been like a carrot dangling.

“So to be so close now, I just want to crack on and get it. It would be one of the best feelings.

Edinburgh Rugby v Brive – EPCR Challenge Cup – Pool C – DAM Health Stadium
Glen Young, centre, is enjoying his time with Scotland A (PA)

“It ( Chile) was so good. It was one of those things you dream of as a kid, playing for Scotland.

“It was unbelievable, the whole build-up, singing the anthem, it was such an honour.”

The former Scotland Under-20 player is “really enjoying” his time on the summer tour.

He said: “I seem to have fitted in quite well and it is a really great bunch of boys and coaches to be around.

“They talk a lot about connection and welcoming in new boys into the  squad so for me, being one of the new boys, it has been unreal.

“I feel very welcome in to the squad, obviously I play with the Edinburgh boys but  I have got on with the the Glasgow boys and the other boys  just as well.”

