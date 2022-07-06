Alexia Putellas vows to bounce back after her Euro 2022 dream is left in tatters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alexia Putellas vows to bounce back after her Euro 2022 dream is left in tatters

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 9:02 pm
Spain star Alexia Putellas is to miss Euro 2022 through injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Spain star Alexia Putellas is to miss Euro 2022 through injury (Nick Potts/PA)

World player of the year Alexia Putellas has vowed to bounce back after her Euro 2022 dream was shattered by injury.

The Spain midfielder, expected to be one of the stars of the tournament in England, will miss the event after suffering cruciate ligament damage in training on Tuesday.

Putellas won the Ballon d’Or in 2021 after helping Barcelona win the Champions League and the Primera Division.

The 28-year-old wrote on Instagram: “I could ask why now, why a day before the start of the Euros that I’ve been looking forward to and working towards for such time, but I will not.

“Now starts a new stage. Since I can remember, I have never been more than five days without kicking a ball, training or competing.

“It was and is my passion and this process will be a challenge but I am confident I can recover, get back on track and finish what I started.”

Real Sociedad’s Amaiur Sarriegi has been called up as Putellas’ replacement. Spain start their campaign when they face Finland in Milton Keynes on Friday.

Putellas said: “Without doubt, I will be another fan now and I will live, shout and feel every moment from the stands.”

