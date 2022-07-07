Wimbledon day 11: Women’s last-four guarantees at least one first-time finalist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon day 11: Women’s last-four guarantees at least one first-time finalist

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 4:32 am
Ons Jabeur, Tatjana Maria, Elena Rybakina and Simona Halep (PA)
Ons Jabeur, Tatjana Maria, Elena Rybakina and Simona Halep (PA)

Three women are looking to reach their first grand slam final on day 11 at Wimbledon.

Third seed Ons Jabeur and mum-of-two Tatjana Maria open up women’s semi-final day on Centre Court in a battle between the “barbeque buddies”, with both making debut appearances in the last four of a grand slam.

Fellow semi-final debutant Elena Rybakina, who was born in Moscow but is representing Kazakhstan, will then take on 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, who is on a 12-match winning streak at the All England Club.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Thursday’s action at Wimbledon.

Order of Play

  • Jabeur v Maria
  • Halep v Rybakina
  • Skupski/Krawczyk v Ebden/Stosur

Brit watch

TENNIS Wimbledon
British players in 2022 Wimbledon singles (PA Graphics)

While Cameron Norrie has another day to wait before his Wimbledon semi-final with Novak Djokovic, Thursday could provide some British success.

Neal Skupski and his American partner Desirae Krawczyk have reached the mixed doubles final, where they will face Australian duo Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur.

The match, usually held on the final Sunday, has been moved to Thursday this year, giving Skupski and Krawczyk the chance to defend their title and lift the first silverware of the 2022 Championships.

Match of the Day

It is hard to look beyond Halep’s encounter with Rybakina. Their last two meetings have gone to three sets, with two-time grand-slam champion Halep winning a thriller at the US Open last year.

Rybakina has produced 44 aces during the Championships, plus plenty of impressive groundstrokes, and should provide the toughest test so far for the 16th seed.

With experience on the side of former world number one Halep, she will hope to continue her love affair with Wimbledon having won on her last appearance here in 2019.

From friends to rivals…

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewitt will attempt to win an 11th consecutive grand slam wheelchair doubles title at Wimbledon this week – but only after they do battle in the quarter-final of the singles event.

The British duo will be in last-eight action against each other on Court 14 before they turn their attention to more success as a pair during the final few days of the Championships.

Hewitt, the world number two, will be the narrow favourite over Scottish ace Reid.

Weather

