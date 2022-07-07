On this day in 2011: Ricky Hatton announces retirement from boxing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2011: Ricky Hatton announces retirement from boxing

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 6:03 am
Ricky Hatton announced his retirement in 2011 (Dave Thompson/PA)
On this day in 2011, former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 32.

Hatton won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight and was one of Britain’s most popular fighters of all time, as well as one of the biggest names in world boxing.

Known as ‘The Hitman’, his explosive, unrelenting style had ensured sell-out crowds for all his major fights, while he had been beaten only twice in 47 contests.

Ricky Hatton in action
When announcing his decision to hang up his gloves, Hatton said: “It’s a very sad day for me. I know it’s the right decision though.

“I’ve known it was the right thing to do for 18 months to be honest. It’s a bit of a relief to finally do it.”

The Manchester boxer had not fought since a punishing second-round knockout delivered by Manny Pacquiao in an IBO light-welterweight world title fight in Las Vegas in 2009.

His only other defeat at the time had been against Floyd Mayweather Jr in a WBC welterweight world title contest at the same MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2007.

Ricky Hatton takes a punch from Manny Pacquiao
Hatton, who had turned professional in 1997, won his first 21 fights before beating Jon Thaxton on points to become British light-welterweight champion in 2000.

He produced a thrilling upset to win the IBF light-welterweight title by stopping Australia’s Kostya Tszyu in 2005 and became a two-weight champion by defeating Puerto Rican Luis Collazo to take the WBA welterweight title in 2006.

Hatton’s status soared further with a memorable fourth-round knockout of Jose Luis Castillo in Las Vegas in 2007 before suffering his first career defeat, a 10th-round stoppage, to Mayweather later that year.

He was stripped of his boxing licence in 2010 for alleged cocaine use and, after stepping out of retirement for his final fight in November 2012, he was stopped by Ukraine’s Vyacheslav Senchenko in round nine.

