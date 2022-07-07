Ireland coach Andy Farrell insists players deserve second crack at New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ireland coach Andy Farrell insists players deserve second crack at New Zealand

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 8:44 am Updated: July 7, 2022, 10:10 am
Ireland coach Andy Farrell insisted his players deserved another chance in Saturday’s second Test in New Zealand (David Davies/PA)
Ireland coach Andy Farrell insisted his players deserved another chance in Saturday’s second Test in New Zealand (David Davies/PA)

Andy Farrell insisted his players deserved a shot at redemption in resisting an overhaul for Ireland’s second Test in New Zealand.

Ireland were thumped 42-19 by the All Blacks in Auckland last weekend but head coach Farrell has kept faith with the bulk of that starting line-up.

Mack Hansen has replaced Keith Earls on the wing, but Farrell has otherwise named the same remaining 14 for Saturday’s clash in Dunedin.

Johnny Sexton will start at fly-half after passing head injury assessments having been removed from the first Test following a blow to the head.

“There’s all sorts of different ramifications that go into selection, sometimes players probably have not performed to the standards they judge themselves on,” said Farrell.

“To not give people a chance to correct that is sometimes missing an opportunity, so there’s a little bit of that.

“Some people are unlucky probably not to start because they had good impact off the bench etcetera, they understand that as well.

“This has been more of a straightforward week obviously, and a lot of the lads have an opportunity to go again.”

New Zealand ran in six tries to Ireland’s three at Eden Park last weekend, with Farrell well aware the tourists must sharpen up in defence.

However, the former dual-code international also insisted Ireland “know the answers” to the All Blacks’ questions.

“To be honest the lads are in a good place, obviously now, the Thursday before a Test match you would expect them to be,” said Farrell.

“But even early in the week, there’s a bit of doubt comes in when you don’t know the answers – but they know the answers, they know the bits that they need to get right.

“They know the access they gave the All Blacks and they know that they can’t do that.

“They know first hand that if you do that you’ll be behind your own posts.

“There’s been a few things to fix, and there’s a bit of excitement to build up now.”

England v Ireland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Johnny Sexton, pictured, has been passed fit for Ireland (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium boasts a permanent roof, dubbed locally as the glasshouse.

Farrell admitted that covering helps accelerate the pace of the game.

“We all know it suits the All Blacks; every game I’ve watched play at the stadium has been fantastic, it’s always quick when we’ve been there in the past,” said Farrell.

“The atmosphere is fantastic, it’s not the biggest of stadiums but it’s electric in there because of the roof.

“I expect more of what we’ve seen in Super Rugby and other times New Zealand have played there, it will be quick and the ball will be fizzing around I’m sure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]