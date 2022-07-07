UEFA criticised for ‘disregarding’ views of disabled fans in Paris final review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

UEFA criticised for ‘disregarding’ views of disabled fans in Paris final review

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 12:34 pm
UEFA has been criticised for ignoring the views of disabled supporters in the review of the chaos surrounding the Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)
UEFA has been criticised for ignoring the views of disabled supporters in the review of the chaos surrounding the Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)

Disabled supporters continue to be “an afterthought” for UEFA, a campaign group has said.

Level Playing Field, a disability access charity, says the voice of disabled fans at the Champions League final in Paris in May is not represented on the review panel assessing the chaos surrounding that match which was announced by European football’s governing body last week.

LPF has also raised concerns that the review’s terms of reference do not adequately cover questions relevant to disabled supporters, having earlier highlighted what it said was the misuse of wheelchair user spaces at the Stade de France to the benefit of media and corporate guests.

“On Friday, July 1, 2022, UEFA and (review chair) Dr (Tiago Brandao) Rodrigues announced his panel and list of experts that he and the panel will be speaking to. Once again, disability seems to have been forgotten or, at worst, disregarded,” an LPF statement said.

“Once again, UEFA proudly showcased their #EqualGame campaign – sadly we feel this should have been qualified with the term ‘unless you are a disabled fan’.

“Disabled sports fans are sick and tired of their matchday experience being an afterthought and grossly under-prioritised.

“Watching football is a national pastime for all, and there have to be clear obligations in place to prevent discrimination and promote inclusion. Regrettably, LPF is aware of disability discrimination taking place with a frequency just as it did at the Champions League final.”

LPF said disabled supporters had been “petrified and feared for their own wellbeing and safety whilst being corralled in a dangerous manner” in the build-up to the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid on May 28.

FSA chief executive Kevin Miles will be called on as a consultant by the review panel examining the chaos surrounding last season's Champions League final
FSA chief executive Kevin Miles will be called on as a consultant by the review panel examining the chaos surrounding last season’s Champions League final (Tim Goode/PA)

“Level Playing Field is demanding real change; it is time for accountability and positive action and governments, governing bodies, clubs and other stakeholders can no longer simply pay lip services to the human rights of disabled supporters.”

UEFA has been contacted for a response to LPF’s statement.

The policing and ticketing operations surrounding the Champions League final have been heavily criticised. France’s interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, apologised at a senate hearing for the “disproportionate” use of tear gas towards fans.

Policing and security experts Frank Paauw and Kenny Scott were announced as lead experts on Dr Rodrigues’ panel last week, while the Football Supporters’ Association chief executive Kevin Miles is among a number of individuals who will be called upon as a consultant during the process.

Preliminary findings from the review are set to be published at the end of September, UEFA said, with the final report scheduled for November.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]