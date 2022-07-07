Rafael Nadal takes to Wimbledon practice courts amid doubts over his fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rafael Nadal takes to Wimbledon practice courts amid doubts over his fitness

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 3:34 pm
Rafael Nadal practiced at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Rafael Nadal took to the Wimbledon practice courts on Thursday with his participation in the semi-finals still in doubt.

Nadal is due to face Australian Nick Kyrgios on Friday in a blockbuster last-four clash on Centre Court.

But the Spaniard, a two-time champion at SW19, has an abdominal injury with reports in Spain claiming he has suffered a 7mm tear in the muscle.

Rafael Nadal managed a practice session at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Nadal looked set to retire during his quarter-final against American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday evening, but somehow recovered to claim a 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 (4) victory after a gruelling four hours and 20 minutes.

The 36-year-old had strapping on his stomach and at times appeared in so much pain that his father and sister, watching from the players’ box, were gesticulating for him to quit the match.

Afterwards Nadal was asked what his chances were of recovering in time to face Kyrgios and said: “I don’t know. Honestly, I can’t give you a clear answer.”

The 22-time grand slam champion was due to undergo tests on Thursday, but members of his team have remained tight-lipped about his condition.

Nadal was scheduled to train for an hour at 12.30pm, but he pushed that session back by an hour before practising at Aorangi Park for 45 minutes.

Nadal had strapping on an abdominal injury (Adam Davy/PA)

He won the French Open title for the 14th time last month despite an ongoing battle with a chronic foot injury, which he has since undergone treatment on.

Kyrgios burst on to the scene when he beat Nadal at Wimbledon as a 19-year-old in 2014.

The controversial Australian also played Nadal three years ago in a hotly-anticipated clash which he lost in four tight sets.

“Obviously it would be pretty special to play Rafa here,” said Kyrgios.

“We’ve had some absolute battles on that Centre Court. He’s won one against me, and I’ve won one against him.”

Nick Kyrgios also trained on Thursday (Adam Davy/PA)

There was added spice to their 2019 meeting after Kyrgios made some uncomplimentary comments about his rival in a podcast interview.

The 27-year-old is in a more conciliatory mood this year, however, as he prepares for a first grand slam semi-final.

“Obviously, we know, two completely different personalities,” he said.

“I feel like we respect the hell out of each other, though. I feel like that would be a mouth-watering kind of encounter for everyone around the world.”

