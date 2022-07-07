Russian-born Elena Rybakina one win away from Wimbledon glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russian-born Elena Rybakina one win away from Wimbledon glory

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 8:26 pm
Elena Rybakina beat Simona Halep in straight sets (Steven Paston/PA)
Elena Rybakina beat Simona Halep in straight sets (Steven Paston/PA)

Moscow-born Elena Rybakina is one match away from winning the Wimbledon title at a tournament where Russians are banned.

The 23-year-old dodged the All England Club’s ban, imposed in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, having switched to represent Kazakhstan four years ago.

And after Rybakina beat former champion Simona Halep 6-3 6-3 in the semi-final, Wimbledon faces the very real prospect of a Russian-born winner.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Eleven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Elena Rybakina is through to a first major final (Steven Paston/PA)

Asked if she still “feels Russian”, Rybakina – who will play third seed Ons Jabeur on Saturday – said: “What does it mean for you to feel? I mean, I’m playing tennis, so for me, I’m enjoying my time here.

“I feel for the players who couldn’t come here, but I’m just enjoying playing here on the biggest stage, enjoying my time and trying to do my best.

“I’m playing already for Kazakhstan for a long time. I’m really happy representing Kazakhstan.

“They believed in me. There is no more question about how I feel. It’s just already a long time, my journey as a Kazakh player.

“I was born in Russia, yes, but I’m representing Kazakhstan. I don’t know why we have to come back to this.

“Today for my match, for example, the president of our federation came to support me. It’s really a big thing. It’s unbelievable support which I just appreciate.”

Rybakina made the decision to switch allegiances in order to receive more funding, a move that has paid dividends for both parties as the world number 23 became the first Kazakh player to reach a grand slam final.

But her Wimbledon run is still being covered by TV network Russia Today, with the headline on its website reading “Russian-born star storms into Wimbledon final”.

Rybakina’s historic charge to the final is also big news in her adopted homeland.

“I think it’s very important because tennis is becoming even more popular in Kazakhstan,” she added.

“We have so many tournaments there. I think it’s amazing that now on TV, on the news you can see that I’m playing the final, and it’s for the first time.

“My biggest support is the president of the federation and also other people called through him, congratulate me with this result. I think everybody will watch and support me in the final.”

Halep had blitzed her way past seeded opponents Paula Badosa and Amanda Anisimova as she looked for a third major title.

But the Romanian could not buy a first serve, with nine double faults to Rybakina’s five aces telling its own story.

Halep said: “What could I have done differently? Serve. Serve a little bit better.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Eleven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Simona Halep has exited Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I improved a lot with my serve in the last three months. But today I feel like I went back to my normal one. Many double faults and too soft.

“Today I was probably a little bit tired, and it didn’t work.

“Her level was very high today. She played really well. She was very solid, consistent and didn’t drop the level.

“But I didn’t do much. Somehow I think I gave her the perfect ball to play her game, to feel comfortable on court.

“But all the credit to her. She deserved to win today with the way I played.”

