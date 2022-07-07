Wimbledon day 11: Rafael Nadal out through injury and Jabeur-Rybakina final set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon day 11: Rafael Nadal out through injury and Jabeur-Rybakina final set

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 8:48 pm
Rafael Nadal announced he had withdrawn from Wimbledon during a press conference on Thursday night (Joe Toth/PA)
A dramatic day at Wimbledon saw Rafael Nadal pull out of the Championships while it was confirmed there will be a maiden grand-slam winner in the women’s singles after Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina progressed from their semi-finals.

Nadal had battled back to beat Taylor Fritz in five sets on Wednesday but cast doubt over his continued involvement at the All England Club due to an abdominal injury, which he confirmed on Thursday was too severe for him to carry on.

It meant Nick Kyrgios was the third player to qualify for the singles final on day 11 of the Championships after Jabeur beat good friend Tatjana Maria and Rybakina powered to victory against former champion Simona Halep.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at a dramatic day in SW19.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Eleven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Rafael Nadal called a press conference at short notice on Thursday to announce he had pulled out of Wimbledon (Joe Toth/PA)

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Doubles delight!

Neal Skupski was able to bring some cheer late on Thursday night when he successfully defended his mixed doubles title at Wimbledon with playing partner Desirae Krawczyk, ensuring at least one Briton will lift silverware at the All England Club this year.

Liverpool-born Skupski, who saw older brother Ken retire this week, served out to love on Centre Court to earn a 6-4 6-3 win over Australian duo Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur.

Number one doubles player Joe Salisbury will not follow Skupski’s footsteps by being a home champion in SW19 after he and Rajeev Ram let five match points slip in a third-set tie-breaker before they went down in five to Ebden and Max Purcell in an epic semi-final earlier in the day.

