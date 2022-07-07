Britain’s Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk retain mixed doubles title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Britain’s Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk retain mixed doubles title

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 9:00 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 10:08 pm
Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk (left) lift their mixed doubles trophies (Steven Paston/PA)
Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk (left) lift their mixed doubles trophies (Steven Paston/PA)

Britain’s Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk successfully defended their mixed doubles title at Wimbledon with victory over Australian duo Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur.

Skupski and Krawczyk claimed a 6-4 6-3 win on Centre Court to become the first pair since Cyril Suk and Helena Sukova 25 years ago to win back-to-back mixed titles at Wimbledon.

It is a second grand slam crown for 32-year-old Liverpudlian Skupski and a fourth for 28-year-old Krawczyk, who also won the French Open and US Open titles last year with Britain’s Joe Salisbury.

Skupski revealed afterwards they were not even intending to play together, with Krawczyk teaming up again with Salisbury, only for the latter to decide not to play mixed.

That left Skupski facing an awkward conversation with Canadian Gaby Dabrowski, who he had planned to play with.

“Obviously a great decision by me to change,” he said. “To try to defend the title with someone you won it with the year before is something I wanted to do personally. It was very special to do that at Wimbledon.

“It is very difficult. The doubles tour, it happens, people get dropped week in, week out. People do get used to it. It’s not nice.”

On the second title, Skupski added: “Wimbledon for me is the best tournament in the world. To be able to win it once with Des, then back it up, win it again, it’s quite crazy.

Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski talk during the mixed doubles final
Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski talk during the mixed doubles final (Steven Paston/PA)

“Last year was my first grand slam. Amazing to have more people in the box today, especially for my parents to watch me live. They weren’t able to come last year. It’s definitely extra special this year for me.”

Ebden will have another chance to claim a title in the men’s doubles after he and Max Purcell staged a remarkable comeback to defeat world number one pair Salisbury and Rajeev Ram.

Londoner Salisbury and American Ram led by two sets to love before having five match points in the third-set tie-break, two of them on their own serves, only to fall to a 3-6 6-7 (1) 7-6 (9) 6-4 6-2 defeat.

The loss was clearly a very painful one, with Salisbury, who double-faulted on match point, saying: “We couldn’t have been really any closer to being in the final and we both just screwed it up and couldn’t get over the line.

“It’s tough. We played some bad points the rest of the match but obviously we played two bad ones on match point. Obviously there’s pressure, you’re serving to get into the final. There’s extra nerves at that moment but you’ve still got to do better than that.”

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury (right) suffered a painful semi-final defeat
Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury (right) suffered a painful semi-final defeat (Adam Davy/PA)

Asked how he would try to get over the defeat, Salisbury said: “Probably not play tennis for a while, not think about tennis, not watch tennis. Do something different and take a bit of time off. We weren’t going to play any tournaments for a while anyway.”

Jasmine Conway suffered a 2-6 6-2 6-1 defeat by Czech Linda Klimovicova in the quarter-finals of the girls’ singles while Alfie Hewett won a tightly fought battle with doubles partner Gordon Reid in the last eight of the men’s wheelchair singles.

Hewett finally clinched a 6-2 3-6 6-4 victory over Reid after two hours and 31 minutes and will take on Argentinian Gustavo Fernandez for a place in his first Wimbledon singles final.

