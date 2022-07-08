Wimbledon day 12: Cameron Norrie takes on Novak Djokovic as Nick Kyrgios awaits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon day 12: Cameron Norrie takes on Novak Djokovic as Nick Kyrgios awaits

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 4:32 am
Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie will battle it out on Centre Court for a place in the Wimbledon final (Adam Davy/PA)
Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie will battle it out on Centre Court for a place in the Wimbledon final (Adam Davy/PA)

Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon late on Thursday night leaves Cameron Norrie’s clash with Novak Djokovic as the only men’s semi-final on day 12 at SW19.

Home favourite Norrie was set to open on Centre Court by facing the 20-time grand-slam champion, but will now play second on the 15,000-seater venue with two women’s doubles ties sandwiching the last-four encounter.

Nick Kyrgios can put his feet up and relax while he awaits his Sunday opponent as Norrie bids to become only the third British singles player of the 21st century to reach a grand slam final.

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu are the only Britons to play in a grand slam singles final this century (PA)

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Friday in SW19.

Order of Play

  • Kichenok & Ostapenko v Krejcikova & Siniakova
  • Novak Djokovic v Cameron Norrie
  • Mertens & Zhang v Collins & Krawczyk

Brit watch

British players in 2022 Wimbledon singles (PA Graphics)

Match of the Day

Kyrgios against Nadal was set to be a belter but Norrie versus Djokovic could also deliver a classic. If it does the British hopeful will have to produce a better level than he managed in their first and only meeting.

World number 12 Norrie competed in the end-of-season ATP Finals last year due to player unavailability and could only manage to take three games off Djokovic in a straight-sets defeat.

The home favourite is much-improved now and has plenty of belief on his side, but he is playing one of the greats of tennis and remains the heavy underdog.

No Rafa but plenty of grand-slam winners…

While 22-time major champion Nadal will not be in action on Friday, several other players with grand slams to their name will play at the All England Club on day 12. Kim Clijsters and Martina Hingis will continue their participation in the ladies’ invitation doubles and are second on Court One.

Italian pair Francesca Schiavone and Flavia Pennetta have also teamed up for the same event, with Court 12 hosting them, while Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko will do battle in a women’s doubles which will now open proceedings on Centre Court.

Elsewhere, Marion Bartoli – who won in SW19 nine years ago – is likely to be put on a show court for her invitation mixed doubles match with Nenad Zimonjic against British veterans Greg Rusedski and Anne Keothavong.

Weather

