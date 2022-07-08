On This Day in 2017 – British and Irish Lions tie Test and series in New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day in 2017 – British and Irish Lions tie Test and series in New Zealand

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 6:02 am
Owen Farrell’s late penalty at Eden Park ensured the 2017 British and Irish Lions series in New Zealand ended all square (David Davies/PA)
Owen Farrell’s late penalty clinched the British and Irish Lions a 15-15 draw against New Zealand at Eden Park on this day in 2017 as a pulsating Test series ended 1-1.

Farrell hauled the Lions level with three minutes remaining with his fourth penalty of the contest.

Elliot Daly also kicked a penalty for Warren Gatland’s men, who had been 12-6 down at half-time.

The British and Irish Lions and New Zealand could not be separated after a thrilling series in 2017
The All Blacks thought they had a chance to win it with just seconds left but, as Beauden Barrett lined up a kick at goal, referee Romain Poite consulted television replays and awarded a scrum to New Zealand instead for accidental offside.

It was just a second drawn series in history for the Lions, with the 15-15 result following a 30-15 defeat in the opening encounter at the same ground and then a 24-21 triumph in Wellington.

Gatland, who had been had mocked up by a New Zealand newspaper as a caricature clown after the Lions’ defeat in the opener, walked into the post-match press conference following the draw sporting a fancy dress red clown’s nose.

And he said: “It was my idea. I had it last week but I didn’t think it was right time to wear it (after the second Test).”

He added: “The New Zealand public and fans have taken us to their hearts. It’s been a great series.

British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton and New Zealand’s Kieran Read shake hands after the 2017 series was drawn
“What was disappointing for me was how much negativity was out there. I think we should embrace this concept of the Lions, I think it’s been brilliant.

“We’ll just enjoy the next couple of days as a squad and reflect back on what this group of players have achieved. Some of these players have been on two tours now and are undefeated as Lions players. Those players who have been on two tours should be very, very proud of their achievements.”

New Zealand native Gatland was also Lions boss for the tour to Australia in 2013 that the team won 2-1 and was in charge again for the 2-1 defeat in South Africa in 2021.

The latter series was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Morne Steyn landing a late penalty in the decider at the Cape Town Stadium to seal victory for the Springboks.

