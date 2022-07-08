Football rumours: Chelsea sacrifice Azpilicueta and Alonso for De Jong

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Chelsea are ready to offer their two Spanish full-backs, 32-year-old Cesar Azpilicueta and 32-year-old Marcos Alonso, to Barcelona in order to fend off competition from Manchester United over Frenkie de Jong. Metro reports that Chelsea will offer the pair and £51million to secure the 25-year-old midfielder.

The Daily Record writes that Manchester United has been asked to pay a combined fee of 106m for Ajax’s 24-year-old defender Lizandro Martinez and 22-year-old winger Antony.

Tottenham are within closing distance to signing Barcelona’s 27-year-old centre-back Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan, according to the Evening Standard.

Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet (Mike Egerton/PA)

And Arsenal are weighing up interest for 26-year-old Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo, according to the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Leeds manager Marsch on Raphinha deal: “There's urgency from his end to come up with a solution. I know he has hopes and dreams… we’ll see in the next few days”. 🚨🇧🇷 #LUFC “We'll see how things progress day by day for Raphinha”, Marsch added via @PhilHay_. pic.twitter.com/YyuNc811Wn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022

Lisandro Martinez, who Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in, has asked to leave Ajax#MUFC #AFC https://t.co/1dC8dvO8b7 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 8, 2022

Players to watch

Reece James: i Sport reports Chelsea are considering offering the 22-year-old full-back an extension to fend off interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo: United are willing to take offers for the 37-year-old star this summer, according to Sky Sports.