Celtic happy as Everton replace Rangers in Australian tournament

Celtic have claimed the Sydney Super Cup is now “bigger and better” after Everton replaced Rangers in the tournament.

Frank Lampard’s side will face Celtic in Sydney’s 83,500-capacity Accor Stadium on November 20 after stepping in following the withdrawal of Rangers.

Sydney and Wester Sydney Warriors are also taking part in the four-team event, which is being held during the break in domestic football for the World Cup.

🍀🇦🇺 The Sydney Super Cup just got bigger and better!#CelticFC will play @Everton at Sydney's @AccorStadium on Nov 20 2022! 🙌 The Bhoys will also play @SydneyFC on Nov 17 in one of the first major matches to take place at the brand new @AllianzStadium. @TEGSport Full info⤵ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 7, 2022

Celtic and Rangers had initially agreed to face each other outside of Scotland for the first time but a number of supporters on both sides were unhappy about the co-operation between the Glasgow rivals.

Rangers fans seemed particularly displeased given Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, a former Australia head coach, featured in some of the promotional material. Some Gers supporters protested by disrupting a league game at Dundee several times by throwing items on to the park.

Rangers eventually pulled out citing alleged breaches in contract from the organisers and Everton have now been lined up to replace them, prompting Celtic to comment on their official Twitter account that: “The Sydney Super Cup just got bigger and better!”

🇦🇺 | This November, we will head to Australia to play two fixtures as part of the inaugural #SydneySuperCup! See you out there, @CelticFC @wswanderersfc. #EFC 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) July 7, 2022

Everton manager Lampard said in a statement: “ The winter World Cup has provided us with this opportunity to visit an amazing country and play against really strong opposition. We’ve also got a lot of passionate Evertonians in Australia and we can’t wait to catch up with them.

“Other than the players that will be on duty at the World Cup, we will be taking our strongest possible squad. This promises to be a very worthwhile tour on every level, and we are delighted to be making the trip.”

Postecoglou said: “Personally I look forward to meeting Frank and his team and from our perspective it will be great to test ourselves against the quality of an EPL side.”