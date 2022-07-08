Max Verstappen tops practice standings at Austrian Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Max Verstappen tops practice standings at Austrian Grand Prix

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 2:14 pm
Max Verstappen finished fastest in practice (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Max Verstappen finished fastest in practice (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Max Verstappen led the way in opening practice for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The world champion finished three tenths clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton third and fifth respectively. Sergio Perez split the Mercedes machines.

Verstappen holds a 34-point lead in his bid to win consecutive titles, and the Red Bull driver – at the team’s home race here in Spielberg – appears the man to beat.

The round in Austria is effectively a home race for Verstappen, too, after 60,000 fans travelled from the Netherlands to support him with the majority dressed in orange.

While Verstappen set the pace, Lando Norris was forced to jump out of his overheating McLaren.

The British driver pulled to the side of the track before reporting: “I’m on fire. I need to stop. It is smoking from under my seat.”

The running was suspended for five minutes as Norris’s wounded vehicle was removed from danger. The failure comes as a blow to Norris with Friday’s one-hour running providing the sole action before qualifying at 5pm local time (4pm UK).

Qualifying takes place this evening ahead of Saturday’s sprint race which determines the grid for Sunday’s main event.

The action was red-flagged for a second time with 22 minutes remaining to remove debris between Turns 6 and 7. The delays denied teams as much time as they would want for qualifying simulations.

Behind Verstappen, Mercedes will take some encouragement from their pace with Russell 0.4 seconds behind and Hamilton a further two tenths back.

Five days after his horror crash at Silverstone, Zhou Guanyu was back in his Alfa Romeo cockpit and he finished 18th of the 20 runners.

The London-born Alex Albon, who was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after he was caught up in the wake of Zhou’s first-corner accident, was 15th for Williams.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal