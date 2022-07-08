England revival is down to more than just ‘Bazball’, insists Brendon McCullum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England revival is down to more than just ‘Bazball’, insists Brendon McCullum

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 3:22 pm
Brendon McCullum is nicknamed ‘Baz’ (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brendon McCullum is nicknamed ‘Baz’ (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brendon McCullum has referred to ‘Bazball’, the playful term coined in homage to England’s new Test head coach, as “silly”.

McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took charge of a misfiring Test side and have transformed their fortunes, with a bolder approach steering England to three wins against New Zealand and one over India.

On each occasion, England have overhauled 275-plus targets in the fourth innings with relative ease, while they chased down a record 378 with seven wickets to spare against India earlier this week.

England Nets Session and Press Conference – Trent Bridge – Thursday June 9th
Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes have led a transformation in England’s fortunes (Mike Egerton/PA)

While positivity has been a central theme in the embryonic stages of the era of McCullum, nicknamed Baz, the former New Zealand skipper insisted there are deeper levels of pragmatism involved.

“That’s why I don’t really like that silly term that people are throwing out there,” McCullum said on SEN Radio.

“Because there’s actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers they put pressure on.

“There’s also times where they’ve absorbed pressure beautifully as well.”

Former Australia captain Steve Smith this week questioned whether England’s dynamism is sustainable and was overheard by reporters shouting ‘Bazball’ in net practice ahead of a Test against Sri Lanka.

While McCullum has been overjoyed at how the early part of his reign has unfolded, he knows stiff tests await, with South Africa touring later this summer while Australia will be in England to contest the next Ashes series in 12 months’ time.

“I certainly wouldn’t say that we’ve changed the face (of Test cricket),” McCullum added.

“All we try and do is play a brand of cricket which gives the guys the greatest amount of satisfaction and gives them the best opportunity. We’ve also got an obligation to entertain.

“It’s been a tremendous month (but) we know that there’s big challenges to come, one of which will be the Aussie boys, but we’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing.

“Australia is a different kind of challenge because of the history of the Ashes and the rivalry which exists there.

“I’m sure that our guys will try and still maintain a really positive approach. I think the real key is not just the crash and burn if we look at the approach of how the guys have done it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]