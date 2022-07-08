Tom Lawrence ‘excited to get started’ after leaving Derby to join Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tom Lawrence ‘excited to get started’ after leaving Derby to join Rangers

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 3:36 pm
Tom Lawrence has signed for Rangers from Derby (Steven Paston/PA)
Tom Lawrence is “excited to get started” at Rangers after making the move north from Derby.

The 28-year-old forward spent the last five seasons in the Sky Bet Championship with the Rams, who are now competing in League One, before opting to join Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side.

Lawrence, capped 23 times by Wales, told Rangers’ official website: “I am delighted to have joined Rangers and I’m excited to get started.

“The club is known worldwide for its history, successes and fanbase and I look forward to being part of that going forward and getting to play in front of the supporters at Ibrox.”

Born in Wrexham, Lawrence started his career at Manchester United and spent time on loan at Carlisle and Yeovil.

He moved on to Leicester in 2014, taking in further loans to Rotherham, Blackburn, Cardiff and Ipswich before signing for Derby in 2017.

Van Bronckhorst is pleased to have made him Rangers’ third acquisition of the summer, with the transfer subject to international clearance.

The Dutchman said: “I am really pleased we have been able to secure the signing of Tom and he will further add to our attacking options.

“He has gained valuable experience over a number of years with Derby and I look forward to working with him this season.”

Sporting director Ross Wilson added: “I would like to welcome Tom to Rangers, it is great to have him joining the squad this summer.

“He is another strong addition to the group ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.”

Derby tweeted: “After five years with us, @TomLawrence99 has departed. Best of luck for the future, Tom.”

