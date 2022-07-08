Talking points ahead of Scotland’s second Test with Argentina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talking points ahead of Scotland’s second Test with Argentina

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 3:55 pm
Gregor Townsend’s side need a win in Salta (Brian Lawless/PA)
Scotland face Argentina in Salta in the second Test of their summer tour series on Saturday night.

Argentina triumphed 26-18 in the opener and Scotland need a win to keep the series alive ahead of the third Test.

Here are some key talking points ahead of the game.

Back row restored

Rory Darge
Rory Darge is back for Scotland (Nigel French/PA)

Flankers Hamish Watson and Rory Darge have both fully recovered from injuries to take their place in the Scotland pack. British & Irish Lion Watson, who will win his 50th cap, missed out with a shoulder injury last week while Glasgow forward Darge returned off the bench from the knee injury which threatened to end his impressive breakthrough season  prematurely. Gregor Townsend now has a fully-fit squad and the return of Watson in particular is a major boost given the absence of several experienced players from the touring squad.

Making the most of the ball

Townsend noted that the ball was in play for less time than any other game in his Scotland reign last weekend and feels his side will need to be more accurate when they can get their hands on it this time round. Scotland will also need to speed up the tempo after failing to pose any threat in the first half last time out. Two second-half tries showed they can get at the Pumas defence. Scotland will also look to force more errors to get more opportunities to build attacks. Despite the stop-start nature of last weekend’s game, there were only five penalties in the whole game.

Up from the off

Argentina
Argentina quickly showed their intentions (Brian Lawless/PA)

Townsend this week earmarked restarts as a key area of required improvement following the first leg. Argentina’s aerial threat caused Scotland problems at kicks from both teams and Scotland cannot afford to gift possession quickly when it might be at a premium.

Backs experiment continues

With the likes of Stuart Hogg, Chris Harris, Finn Russell and Adam Hastings absent, Scotland had an experimental look in their back division last weekend. Blair Kinghorn will get another chance at stand-off after a successful first season in the position with Edinburgh. He came under criticism for his performance in Jujuy but Townsend felt he responded well to a difficult first half and pointed to his consistency at club level. Rory Hutchinson will continue in Kinghorn’s former position, full-back, after making his first start there in a Scotland jersey with a try in the first Test. The Northampton player, normally a centre, will win his seventh cap.

