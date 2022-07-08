Handre Pollard: South Africa will not take a step back against Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Handre Pollard: South Africa will not take a step back against Wales

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 4:14 pm
Handre Pollard will captain South Africa in the second Test against Wales
Handre Pollard says South Africa “will not take a step back” as they prepare to meet Wales’ physical approach head-on in the second Test.

The series opener last weekend was decided by a Damian Willemse penalty with the game’s final kick as South Africa edged home 32-29.

The teams meet again in Bloemfontein on Saturday, when World Cup winner Pollard returns to international action after helping Montpellier land the French Top 14 title.

He has also been handed the captaincy by head coach Jacques Nienaber, leading a Springboks side showing 14 changes following the dramatic success at Loftus Versfeld.

“We know Wales will get under our skin, but we will not take a step back,” fly-half Pollard said. “In fact, that usually brings the best out of us.

“Wales are a tough team. They don’t go away and they are physical, but we are prepared for that.

“They also have a good tactical game, so it is going to be hard Test rugby, but if there is space out wide we will try to take it.”

The Springboks have never lost to Wales in South Africa, but many pundits feel that record is under serious threat following Nienaber’s team selection.

Although Pollard and former world player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit are among those recalled, South Africa go into action without star men like Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk and Siya Kolisi.

“There are a lot of new faces in the squad, but every player deserves his spot as they all played for their franchises and clubs, and we will have enough experience on the field as a group,” Pollard added.

“I think it is important to give the young guys an opportunity to play in such big games because it can only benefit them in future.

“This group of players has trained together for the last two weeks, and we have built cohesion in the squad.”

Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, meanwhile, rubbished suggestions that Nienaber had effectively chosen a second team.

“In all honesty, calling this team a B team is disrespecting the emblem,” Stick said.

“We have 42 players in the squad, they have all played well for their clubs and, somehow, we have to give them opportunities.

“We do not have a B team, we have a good balance of guys who have been around and others who have been in form, and we feel it is important to get that balance right.”

