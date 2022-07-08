‘Perfect character’ Anthony Stewart named new Aberdeen captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Perfect character’ Anthony Stewart named new Aberdeen captain

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 5:14 pm
Anthony Stewart (left) is the new Aberdeen captain (John Walton/PA)
Anthony Stewart (left) is the new Aberdeen captain (John Walton/PA)

Jim Goodwin believes new signing Anthony Stewart is the “perfect character” to be Aberdeen captain next season.

The 29-year-old centre-back, who arrived on a free transfer from English League One side Wycombe, will wear the armband in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup  season-opener against Peterhead at Balmoor.

Ross McCrorie has been named as vice-captain.

Boss Goodwin told REDTV: said: “Anthony is a player with a great experience, first and foremost.

“He’s played at a very good level in England obviously in the Championship and League One.

“And he’s just a perfect character for me, he ticks all the boxes in terms of his leadership qualities.

“He’s very well respected in the dressing room already, albeit he’s only been here a short period of time.

“He’s a player that I know I can trust and will carry out the message that I want implemented on a match day.

“I think it is important to also say that we’ve got a number of leaders within the group.

“I could have probably given the armband to another four or five members of the squad.

“But Anthony is a good choice and I think he’ll enjoy that responsibility of wearing the armband and representing this great club and leading the boys into battle every weekend.”

