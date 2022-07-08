Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crash out in Austrian sprint qualifying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crash out in Austrian sprint qualifying

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 5:44 pm
Lewis Hamilton walks back to the pits after crashing out (Christian Bruna/Pool/AP)
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed out of qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix on a desperate evening for Mercedes.

As Max Verstappen took pole with Charles Leclerc second and Carlos Sainz third, Russell and Hamilton are due to line up fifth and 10th on the grid respectively, subject to penalties for changes to their wrecked machines.

Hamilton was the first in the wall. With just five minutes of Q3 remaining, Hamilton wrestled with his Silver Arrows through the left-hand seventh corner in Spielberg before sliding off through the gravel and into tyre barrier.

The seven-time world champion apologised to his team. “I am so sorry, guys,” he said before he was taken away in the medical car.

Hamilton was told by stand-in race engineer Marcus Dudley that his lap appeared good enough to put him in the top three.

Qualifying was suspended for 11 minutes to recover Hamilton’s wounded Mercedes – the British driver sustaining extensive damage to the front-right of his car – but moments after it re-started, Russell was off the track.

As he attacked the final bend, Russell’s Mercedes fell away from him and he slammed into the barrier.

“That came out of nowhere,” said Russell before he walked back to the pits.

A second red flag was deployed, leading to a frenetic conclusion with Verstappen taking the spoils.

The Red Bull Ring is the stage for Formula One’s second of three sprint rounds this season.

Tomorrow’s 24-lap dash to the chequered flag sets the grid for Sunday’s main event which marks the halfway point of this season’s 22-round campaign.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen will start on pole for the Austrian Grand Prix (Matthias Schrader/AP)

It is effectively a home race for Verstappen after 60,000 Dutch fans embarked on the nine-hour drive from Amsterdam to fill the 105,000-capacity arena.

Orange smoke drifted over the 2.7-mile 10-corner track as the travelling contingent lit flares in support of the world champion.

And the Orange Army revelled in Hamilton’s accident, and then Verstappen’s pole lap as he edged out Leclerc by just 0.029 seconds. Sergio Perez finished fourth with Esteban Ocon sixth.

Sebastian Vettel is sporting a helmet here which says “save the bees”, and the four-time world champion was stung when his best lap was deleted for exceeding track limits.

He will line up in last position for Saturday’s race.

“I am afraid we are out,” Vettel was told over the radio. “Yeah I saw,” he replied. “Argh, man, that is painful.”

These are dark times for Aston Martin, with Vettel’s team-mate Lance Stroll also eliminated in Q1.

The son of the team’s billionaire owner, Lawrence Stroll, finished 17th, one place ahead of Zhou Guanyu.

Zhou was involved in one of the sport’s most extraordinary crashes of recent memory when he was flipped upside down and catapulted into the catch fencing at the opening Abbey corner of last Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

The Chinese rookie, who admitted he does not know how he survived the accident, was back in his Alfa Romeo on Friday and qualified 18th.

