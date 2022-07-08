In pictures: Cameron Norrie beaten by Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In pictures: Cameron Norrie beaten by Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon semi-finals

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 6:34 pm Updated: July 8, 2022, 6:36 pm
Cameron Norrie was beaten in four sets (Zac Goodwin/PA)

British number one Cameron Norrie took on Novak Djokovic for a place in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the day in pictures.

Fans were taking in some early tennis action on a glorious Friday morning at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Novak Djokovic got in an early practice session (Steven Paston/PA)
Cameron Norrie was a popular man after his practice (John Walton/PA)
Spectators claimed their places on Henman Hill early (Zac Goodwin/PA)
There were plenty of Djokovic supporters in the grounds (Steven Paston/PA)
Centre Court gave the duo a rousing reception (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Norrie made an early break of serve (John Walton/PA)
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton were among the stars from the entertainment world in the Royal Box (Adam Davy/PA)
Djokovic produced a stunning shot to win a point (John Walton/PA)
But Norrie raced away with the first set (Zac Goodwin/PA)
People on the hill tried to avoid sunburn (Steven Paston/PA)
Djokovic switched his attire as he fought back in the second set (Adam Davy/PA)
Coleen and Wayne Rooney watched on from the stands (Adam Davy/PA)
The 20-time grand slam champion started to move through the gears (Adam Davy/PA)
Norrie struggled on his second serve (John Walton/PA)
Djokovic took a two sets to one lead (John Walton/PA)
The atmosphere on Centre Court and the hill quietened down (Steven Paston/PA)
Norrie was broken again at the start of the fourth set (Zac Goodwin/PA)
And Djokovic went on to complete a 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory (John Walton/PA)
Djokovic reached an eighth Wimbledon final and will look for a seventh title (Adam Davy/PA)
Norrie thanks Centre Court for the last time this year (John Walton/PA)

