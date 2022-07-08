In pictures: Cameron Norrie beaten by Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon semi-finals By Press Association July 8, 2022, 6:34 pm Updated: July 8, 2022, 6:36 pm Cameron Norrie was beaten in four sets (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up British number one Cameron Norrie took on Novak Djokovic for a place in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon. Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the day in pictures. Fans were taking in some early tennis action on a glorious Friday morning at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA) Novak Djokovic got in an early practice session (Steven Paston/PA) Cameron Norrie was a popular man after his practice (John Walton/PA) Spectators claimed their places on Henman Hill early (Zac Goodwin/PA) There were plenty of Djokovic supporters in the grounds (Steven Paston/PA) Centre Court gave the duo a rousing reception (Zac Goodwin/PA) Norrie made an early break of serve (John Walton/PA) Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton were among the stars from the entertainment world in the Royal Box (Adam Davy/PA) Djokovic produced a stunning shot to win a point (John Walton/PA) But Norrie raced away with the first set (Zac Goodwin/PA) People on the hill tried to avoid sunburn (Steven Paston/PA) Djokovic switched his attire as he fought back in the second set (Adam Davy/PA) Coleen and Wayne Rooney watched on from the stands (Adam Davy/PA) The 20-time grand slam champion started to move through the gears (Adam Davy/PA) Norrie struggled on his second serve (John Walton/PA) Djokovic took a two sets to one lead (John Walton/PA) The atmosphere on Centre Court and the hill quietened down (Steven Paston/PA) Norrie was broken again at the start of the fourth set (Zac Goodwin/PA) And Djokovic went on to complete a 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory (John Walton/PA) Djokovic reached an eighth Wimbledon final and will look for a seventh title (Adam Davy/PA) Norrie thanks Centre Court for the last time this year (John Walton/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close