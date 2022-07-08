Wimbledon day 12: Cameron Norrie’s run comes to an end with semi-final defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wimbledon day 12: Cameron Norrie’s run comes to an end with semi-final defeat

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 7:12 pm
Cameron Norrie applauds the Centre Court crowd after defeat to Novak Djokovic in Friday’s Wimbledon semi-final (John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie applauds the Centre Court crowd after defeat to Novak Djokovic in Friday’s Wimbledon semi-final (John Walton/PA)

Cameron Norrie’s brilliant run at Wimbledon ended at the semi-final stage after defending champion Novak Djokovic fought back from a set down to continue his remarkable winning streak in SW19.

It is now 27 victories in a row for the Serbian at the All England Club and sets up a clash with Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s final.

Kyrgios, who was given a walkover following Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal, admitted to having a sleepless night on Thursday due to his growing excitement at reaching a maiden grand-slam final.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at day 12 of the Championships.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Twelve – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Cameron Norrie earns the acclaim of Centre Court after exiting Wimbledon following a semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic (Adam Davy/PA)

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Alfie delivers on big stage

Alfie Hewett produced a sensational comeback to reach the final of the men’s wheelchair singles at Wimbledon and ensure at least one British player celebrated last four success on Friday.

Hewett, who has won in Roland Garros on three occasions and at the US Open twice, had looked down and out after opponent Gustavo Fernandez moved 5-1 up in the second having taken the opener 6-2.

But inspired by the Court One crowd, a day after the Briton had criticised the decision to put his quarter-final tie with compatriot Gordon Reid on a smaller court, Hewett went on to level with a tie-breaker before he achieved a stunning 2-6 7-6 (3) 6-4 triumph to move one victory away from a first singles title in SW19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]