Spain battle back from early deficit to brush aside Finland in Euro 2022 opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Spain battle back from early deficit to brush aside Finland in Euro 2022 opener

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 7:20 pm
Spain got their Euro 2022 campaign off to a winning start against Finland (Nigel French/PA)
Spain got their Euro 2022 campaign off to a winning start against Finland (Nigel French/PA)

Spain overcame the shock of conceding in the first minute to open their Euro 2022 campaign with a convincing 4-1 win over Finland in Milton Keynes.

The much-fancied Spaniards were stunned when Linda Sallstrom struck with just 50 seconds on the clock in the Group B opener on Friday.

It felt like another hefty blow coming after loss of star player Alexia Putellas through injury earlier this week.

Yet they soon hit back through captain Irene Paredes and Aitana Bonmati levelled before half-time. Lucia Garcia made victory safe after the break and Mariona Caldentey added gloss with an injury-time penalty.

The game got off to a remarkable start as an early Spain attack broke down on halfway and Anna Westerlund swept the ball forward.

Sallstrom was quick to latch onto it and raced into the area before firing home a low shot that went in off the far post.

The damage caused by that swift attack down the right was something Finland tried to repeat but Sallstrom fluffed a shot the next time they tried it and Adelina Engman later dragged a shot across goal.

Linda Sallstrom opened the scoring for Finland in the first minute
Linda Sallstrom opened the scoring for Finland in the first minute (Nigel French/PA)

Spain soon recovered their composure and began to dictate the pace of the game.

Caldentey and Esther Gonzalez both shot at Tinja-Riikka Korpela from distance as they began to get a grip and Patri Guijarro had a header ruled out after the ball went out of play in the build-up.

The equaliser came after 26 minutes as Paredes got forward to meet a Caldentey corner and power a header past Korpela.

Bonmati then put Spain ahead four minutes before the break with a well-flighted header from a Mapi Leon cross.

Mariona Caldentey wrapped up the win from the penalty spot
Mariona Caldentey wrapped up the win from the penalty spot (Nigel French/PA)

Spain started the second half brightly and went close when Manchester United’s Ona Batlle jinked her way into the area and forced a good save from Korpela.

The keeper then did even better to keep out a firm header from substitute Laia Aleixandri. Spain’s dominance continued as Gonzalez glanced a header wide.

The result was put beyond doubt 15 minutes from time as Garcia nodded home from a Leon free-kick.

Athenea del Castillo almost added another late on but Korpela tipped her effort round the post.

The scoring was wrapped up in injury time as Caldentey calmly tucked home from the spot after a tired challenge on Marta Cardona by Elli Pikkujamsa.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]