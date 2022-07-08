Martina Voss-Tecklenburg hails ‘outstanding’ Germany display in win over Denmark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg hailed her side’s “outstanding” performance as they opened their Euro 2022 account with a 4-0 hammering of Denmark at Brentford.

Lina Magull, Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein and Alexandra Popp were on target for Germany as they convincingly overcame the country that knocked them out of Euro 2017 at the quarter-final stage.

Kathrine Kuhl added to Denmark’s misery when she was shown a second yellow card just moments from the full-time whistle, as their bid to go one better than their runner-up finish last time around got off to a dismal start.

“We played an outstanding game,” Voss-Tecklenburg said, reported by uefa.com.

“We were at it right away and created plenty of scoring chances that we didn’t really take advantage of in the first half.

“We were incredibly dominant and aggressive. It was a great team effort by everyone involved.”

Goalscorer Schuller admitted herself and her teammates were thrilled by the result as Germany chase a record-extending ninth Women’s Euros title.

“We played ourselves into a frenzy; what a first game! I don’t know what to say,” she said.

“We’re all delighted. Our attacking pressing worked very well, that was one of the main reasons we played like we did.

Denmark head coach Lars Sondergaard saw his side comfortable beaten (Nick Potts/PA)

“A 4-0 win in an opening game is outstanding.”

Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard admitted his side came up short at the first hurdle of Euro 2022.

“The game did not go the way we had hoped and there are lots of reasons for that,” he said.

“Firstly because Germany played really well, they pressed high and we tried to free ourselves from their press but that didn’t work and after a few good minutes we basically just went under.”