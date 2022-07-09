Wimbledon day 13: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina do battle for first grand slam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon day 13: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina do battle for first grand slam

By Press Association
July 9, 2022, 4:32 am Updated: July 9, 2022, 5:52 am
Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will do battle on Saturday in the women’s final at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)
Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina take centre stage at Wimbledon on Saturday and one will become a grand-slam winner for the first time.

Both had failed to make it beyond the quarter-finals of a major before this week but have produced excellent runs and can create history for the countries they are representing.

Jabeur, of Tunisia, could become the first female grand-slam winner from an Arab country and the continent of Africa while Moscow-born Rybakina, who switched international allegiances in 2018, will try to be the first Kazakhstani to secure major singles’ success in the sport.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead of the penultimate day of the Championships.

Order of Play

  • Elena Rybakina v Ons Jabeur
  • Ebden & Purcell v Mektic & Pavic

Brit watch

Cameron Norrie’s loss on Friday means there is no British singles’ involvement across the final weekend of the Championships but there are some home hopefuls.

A dramatic victory for Alfie Hewett in the men’s wheelchair singles’ on Friday means he is preparing for a maiden appearance in Sunday’s final.

Hewett will also contest the men’s wheelchair doubles on Saturday on Court Three after he partnered up with Gordon Reid to reach another grand-slam final on day 12 of the Championships. The pair will be attempting to win an 11th consecutive major wheelchair doubles’ title against Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda.

Match of the Day

Jabeur and Rybakina will do battle for a fourth time in the Wimbledon final with the Tunisian edging their current contests by a 2-1 score. The world number two has won the most recent encounters, both last year in Chicago and Dubai on the hard courts.

Rybakina got the better of Saturday’s fellow finalist in Wuhan in 2019 but this latest meeting at the All England Club will see two contrasting styles do battle.

Drop shot Queen Jabeur is characteristically associated with deft touches by the net, slices and masterful wristy winners while Moscow-born Rybakina has made 49 aces at Wimbledon so far and her powerful groundstrokes have been a key feature of her run to the final. Another thriller looks on the horizon on Centre Court.

