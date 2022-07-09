Ireland’s greatest victories, including landmark Dunedin success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ireland’s greatest victories, including landmark Dunedin success

By Press Association
July 9, 2022, 11:58 am
Ireland enjoyed a milestone moment in Dunedin (Andrew Cornaga/PA/AP)(Andrew Cornaga/PA/AP)
Ireland enjoyed a milestone moment in Dunedin (Andrew Cornaga/PA/AP)

Ireland made history on Saturday by winning away to three-time world champions New Zealand for the first time.

The Irish, who levelled their three-match series at 1-1 to force a decider in Wellington, have now beaten the formidable All Blacks four times in the past seven meetings.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of Ireland’s greatest victories.

New Zealand 12 Ireland 23: July 9, 2022

Prop Andrew Porter doubled his international try tally with two crucial scores in Dunedin as Ireland capitalised on the hosts’ indiscipline to claim a landmark result.

Captain Johnny Sexton kicked 13 points to help the Irish finally defeat the All Blacks – who had front-row replacement Angus Ta’avao sent off in the first half – on New Zealand soil at the 13th time of asking.

Ireland 16 New Zealand 9: November 17, 2018

Jacob Stockdale was Ireland's match-winner
Jacob Stockdale was Ireland’s match-winner (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland’s maiden home success over the Kiwis came almost four years ago when Jacob Stockdale’s clever try decided the game.

Fly-half Sexton added three penalties and a conversion as the Irish – then coached by Joe Schmidt – made a statement ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

England 15 Ireland 24: March 17, 2018

Ireland enjoyed a memorable St Patrick's Day in 2018
Ireland enjoyed a memorable St Patrick’s Day in 2018 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ireland clinched just the third Grand Slam in their history with a superb Twickenham victory on St Patrick’s Day.

First-half tries from Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander and Stockdale put them in control before Schmidt’s side held off England’s second-half fightback.

Ireland 40 New Zealand 29: November 5, 2016

Six years ago, Ireland toppled New Zealand for the first time courtesy of a thrilling 40-29 success at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Robbie Henshaw’s late try ended a 111-year wait for bragging rights over the All Blacks, while the host city also celebrated the Cubs’ World Series baseball victory that week too.

Wales 15 Ireland 17: March 21, 2009

Ireland celebrated their first Grand Slam in 61 years in 2009
Ireland celebrated their first Grand Slam in 61 years in 2009 (David Jones/PA)

Ireland won their second Grand Slam and 11th championship title overall following a slender success at the Millennium Stadium.

The visitors overturned a 6-0 half-time deficit thanks to early second-half tries from Brian O’Driscoll and Tommy Bowe before Ronan O’Gara’s drop goal secured a first tournament clean sweep for 61 years.

First Grand Slam: 1948

Jack Kyle is credited with helping mastermind Ireland’s first Grand Slam title
Jack Kyle is credited with helping mastermind Ireland’s first Grand Slam title (Paul Faith/PA)

Ireland were crowned Grand Slam champions for the first time after a 6-3 defeat of Wales 74 years ago in Belfast.

Jack Kyle played in all four games and is often credited with masterminding the Irish success.

