EFL says no paperwork received in relation to proposed Birmingham takeover

By Press Association
July 9, 2022, 12:26 pm
The English Football League has no documentation in relation to Birmingham's proposed takeover (Mike Egerton/PA)
The English Football League has no documentation in relation to Birmingham’s proposed takeover (Mike Egerton/PA)

Birmingham’s proposed takeover appears no nearer to completion after the English Football League confirmed they have not received any paperwork from the club.

Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini claimed last month that he had exchanged contracts on a £35million buyout with current owners Hong Kong-based Birmingham Sport Holdings.

Bassini’s period of exclusivity has expired after he missed a number of deadlines, but in an interview this week with talkSPORT he insisted he was hoping to complete a deal.

An EFL spokesperson said: “Further to speculation in the media, the EFL wishes to clarify that it is not currently in receipt of documentation from any individual regarding acquisition of control at Birmingham City.

“All Clubs are aware of the requirements under EFL Regulations for prior approval.”

Bassini told talkSPORT that he was ready to invest up to £100m in the Sky Bet Championship club and vowed to win the league.

He said: “I have sent £30m to the lawyers and directors of Birmingham City. I am also going to put in another £70m to £80m to £100m.

“You know why I’m going to stay in football? Because I’m going to show all of you lot and I’m going to win the league.”

Bassini added: “The reason there has been a delay is because I’m changing chairman. I’ve decided I’m not going to stay in football for three years, I’m going to stay as long as it takes and prove a point.”

The 52-year-old English businessman was banned from football for three years by the Football Association in 2013 for financial misconduct during his 12-month spell as Watford’s owner.

