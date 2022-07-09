Johnny Sexton hails ‘very special day’ after historic victory over New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Sexton hails ‘very special day’ after historic victory over New Zealand

By Press Association
July 9, 2022, 1:58 pm Updated: July 9, 2022, 2:24 pm
Johnny Sexton captained Ireland to a historic win (Andrew Cornaga/AP/PA)
Johnny Sexton captained Ireland to a historic win (Andrew Cornaga/AP/PA)

Captain Johnny Sexton hailed a “very, very special day” for the whole of Ireland following a historic victory over New Zealand in Dunedin.

The impressive Irish set up a tantalising deciding Test in Wellington by levelling the series at 1-1 with a first away win over the formidable All Blacks.

Andrew Porter’s pair of tries paved the way for the landmark 23-12 triumph, with influential fly-half Sexton kicking 13 points to prevent a Kiwi fightback.

Out-of-sorts New Zealand, who coasted to a 42-19 opening win last weekend in Auckland, paid a heavy price for a disjointed and undisciplined display.

Their repeated indiscretions included replacement prop Angus Ta’avao receiving a 31st-minute red card for ploughing into the head of Garry Ringrose after Leicester Fainga’anuku and Ofa Tu’ungafasi had each been sin-binned.

“Any time you create a little bit of history it means a lot,” said Sexton. “It’s a very, very special day for everyone in the country.

“We talk a lot about making people at home feel very proud of us and it’s right at the top of our lists.

Andrew Porter doubled his international try tally in Dunedin
Andrew Porter doubled his international try tally in Dunedin (Andrew Cornaga/AP/PA)

“I’m unbelievably happy with the win. No Irish team has ever done it before and it’s all on the line next week.”

Ireland’s momentous victory at Forsyth Barr Stadium followed 12 previous defeats on New Zealand soil.

Loosehead prop Porter powered over inside three minutes to give the tourists a dream start and an advantage they would never surrender.

Yet Andy Farrell’s men only led 10-7 at the end of a chaotic first half in which the All Blacks had replacement prop Ta’avao deservedly dismissed and lost Tu’ungafasi and Fainga’anuku for 10-minute spells.

Beauden Barrett’s improvised score brought the hosts back within touching distance, while a yellow card for Ireland vice-captain James Ryan temporarily evened up the numbers going into the second period.

Sexton, who satisfied concussion protocols to start and also played down concerns about “tweaking” a knee late on, admitted he feared the worst during the interval.

“The effort we put in last week, we didn’t get the rewards,” said the Leinster man, who turns 37 on Monday.

“Same effort again this week and it was touch and go at times – at half-time, I thought ‘oh my God’.

“But the reaction in the second half was superb; to score with 14 men, to bounce back like we did was great and we stayed in the moment.

“By no means was it perfect – we feel we could have played better in parts – but a very special day.”

Porter’s second try – only his fourth at international level – just after the restart calmed nerves before Sexton’s flawless kicking display guided the Irish home, prior to Will Jordan’s consolation try.

Head coach Farrell was left beaming with pride following the headline-grabbing performance of his “courageous” players.

“We talk a lot about inspiring people back home and these lads they keep turning up and knocking down doors,” he said.

“The most special thing about tonight is no other Irish side will get the chance to do that again, will they?

“We didn’t get sucked into the allure of the game of 13 men, 14 men, trying to play from everywhere. We kept them pinned down and the territory gain and the game control was outstanding.

“It was a courageous effort. We kept playing the right game and the right parts of the field and applying pressure and I’m just so proud of them.

“There’s a series to be won and we’ve earned the right to have a go at that.”

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster described the chastening defeat as an “eye-opener”.

“That try at the start of the second half hurt us,” he said. “It’s hard trying to play catch up with 14 men against a really well-organised defensive team.

“But you know there was probably an unacceptable amount of errors in terms of the handling stuff.

“I think it’s a bit of an eye-opener, particularly for a few newer players to feel that sort of tension and pressure and trying to force things when you’re one man down.”

