‘Words are a struggle’ for Simone Magill after tournament-ending injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Words are a struggle’ for Simone Magill after tournament-ending injury

By Press Association
July 9, 2022, 5:26 pm Updated: July 9, 2022, 7:16 pm
Simone Magill suffered a knee injury in Northern Ireland’s Euro 2022 opener against Norway (Nigel French/PA)
Simone Magill suffered a knee injury in Northern Ireland’s Euro 2022 opener against Norway (Nigel French/PA)

Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill says “words are a struggle right now” after her Euro 2022 tournament was ended by an ACL injury.

Magill, who only joined Aston Villa last week, faces a long spell on the sidelines after being injured in Northern Ireland’s 4-1 defeat to Norway on Thursday.

The 27-year-old came off with just over 10 minutes remaining of Northern Ireland’s maiden game at a major tournament, with scans on Friday confirming her competition was over.

“Words are a struggle right now,” Magill wrote on Twitter.

“Playing in a major tournament was always the dream. So glad I made it here – nothing will ever take that away from me.

“The fans you were absolutely incredible Thursday night, you make me so proud and honoured to wear the shirt, I had a tear in my eye walking out to the sea of green, it was everything I dreamed of.

“Although it might be some time before I pull a shirt on and cross the white line again I know walking out there Thursday night will live with me forever. Thanks for all your messages.”

Team-mate Demi Vance echoed Magill’s thoughts as she told a Northern Ireland press conference: “It’s hard to find the words for it.

“There’s no right time for this injury to happen and it’s unfortunate for Simone, and us as a team, that it’s happened at a major tournament.

“We’re a big family and we’ll rally round her, and the next two games will be for her.”

Magill, the first Northern Ireland international to sign a full-time professional contract in the women’s game, helped Everton reach two FA Cup finals during a nine-year spell on Merseyside.

She switched Women’s Super League clubs after her Everton contract expired at the end of June.

“Everyone at Aston Villa extends our thoughts to Simone and wishes her the very best in her rehabilitation,” Magill’s new club said in a statement on Friday.

Northern Ireland’s next opponents are Austria, who also lost their tournament opener to hosts England.

Vance acknowledges a victory is vital for both sides if they are to keep alive their hopes of progressing from Group A, but is confident the Irish will give a better account of themselves than they did against Norway.

Northern Ireland defender Demi Vance
Northern Ireland defender Demi Vance (Liam McBurney/PA)

The defender said: “It’s a different game from Norway and we’ll go out and learn from our mistakes.

“But we’ll play with the same mentality, we’ll play high risk. That’s the way we play, and we know every game is a must-win for us and that’s what we’ll go and try and do.

“Norway was our first ever game in a major tournament so I think in the first 15-20 minutes it’s only normal that we were going to be jittery and nervous.

“But we’ve got that out of our system now and in the second half against Norway we showed that’s the kind of football we can play and we maintained that. So I think against Austria we’ll be ready from the kick-off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]