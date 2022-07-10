Wimbledon day 14: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios clash in men’s final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wimbledon day 14: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios clash in men’s final

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 4:32 am
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios (PA)
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios (PA)

Novak Djokovic faces Nick Kyrgios in a hotly-anticipated showdown for the Wimbledon title.

Serbian superstar Djokovic is hunting a fourth consecutive victory at SW19, while Australian firebrand Kyrgios is in his first grand slam final.

Here, the PA news agency looks forward to day 14 of the Championships.

Order of play

  • N Djokovic v N Kyrgios
  • Zhang/Mertens v Krejcikova/Siniakova

Brit watch

Alfie Hewett is through to the wheelchair singles final for the first time, where he faces top seed Shingo Kunieda of Japan. Hewett came through a marathon semi-final against Gustavo Fernandez on Court One on Friday.

Match of the day

TENNIS Wimbledon
(PA Graphics)

Seeing Novak Djokovic in the final is no great surprise but few would have predicted at the start of the fortnight that Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios would join him, especially after he was four points from going out in the first round to British wild card Paul Jubb.

It has been a bumpy, controversial ride for the 27-year-old who has had various run-ins with umpires, line judges, opponents, the media and even the crowd. He may divide opinion but you simply cannot take your eyes of Kyrgios.

Djokovic is looking for a seventh Wimbledon title to take him level with Pete Sampras. He is undefeated at SW19 since 2017 and has not lost a match on Centre Court in nine years. But he lost both of his previous matches against Kyrgios, who has the game to unsettle the 20-time grand slam winner.

About last night

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Women’s champion Elena Rybakina celebrates her win over Ons Jabeur (Steven Paston/PA)

Weather

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal