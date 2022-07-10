On This Day in 2014: Alexis Sanchez joins Arsenal from Barcelona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2014: Alexis Sanchez joins Arsenal from Barcelona

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 6:02 am
Alexis Sanchez swapped the Nou Camp for the Emirates Stadium on this day in 2014 (Adam Davy/PA)
Alexis Sanchez swapped the Nou Camp for the Emirates Stadium on this day in 2014 (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal signed Chile forward Alexis Sanchez from Barcelona on this day in 2014 for an undisclosed fee.

Sanchez, then 25, swapped the Nou Camp for the Emirates Stadium for a reported £35million after agreeing a five-year deal.

The Gunners saw off stiff competition to land Sanchez, who had also been a target for Premier League rivals Liverpool and Italian champions Juventus.

Sanchez scored 80 goals in all competitions for Arsenal
Sanchez scored 80 goals in all competitions for Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sanchez said: “I’m so happy to be joining a club which has a great manager, a fantastic squad of players and huge support around the world.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League and Champions League.”

Sanchez scored 47 goals in 141 appearances for Barca and had showcased his talents at the World Cup in Brazil, scoring twice to help Chile reach the last 16, where they lost on penalties to Brazil.

His first three seasons in north London were a big success, scoring 72 goals in all competitions for the Gunners.

Alexis Sanchez scored twice for Chile during the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil
Alexis Sanchez scored twice for Chile during the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil (Martin Rickett/PA)

But after an expected £60m move to Manchester City collapsed on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2017, Sanchez’s form dipped.

The Chilean had hoped to team back up with former Barca boss Pep Guardiola at City, but the agreed transfer had been dependent on Arsenal securing a replacement and when they failed to sign Thomas Lemar, the deal was called off.

The following January, Sanchez moved on to Manchester United in a swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan after Gunners manager Arsene Wenger admitted uncertainty over the forward’s future had affected team spirit.

Sanchez scored 80 goals in all competitions in total for Arsenal and was involved in 121, more than any other Gunners player during his time at the Emirates.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal