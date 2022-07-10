Tony Docherty hopes Kilmarnock put on show for home fans in Partick Thistle tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony Docherty hopes Kilmarnock put on show for home fans in Partick Thistle tie

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 11:08 am
Kilmarnock assistant Tony Docherty (right) looks forward to the Rugby Park return (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kilmarnock assistant Tony Docherty (right) looks forward to the Rugby Park return (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Tony Docherty wants Kilmarnock to put on a show for the home fans when they face Partick Thistle in Wednesday night’s Premier Sports Cup tie at Rugby Park.

Killie began their campaign with a 3-1 win at Fraserburgh on Saturday where Oli Shaw, Fraser Murray and Kyle Lafferty scored for the Premiership visitors and Sean Butcher was on target for the home side.

Next up are Thistle who beat Stenhousemuir 2-1 at the weekend and – looking ahead to the first home game since Blair Alston’s late winner against Arbroath in April clinched the cinch Championship title and promotion to the top flight – assistant boss Docherty told Kilmarnock’s YouTube channel: “It will be brilliant to get back.

“The last home game was the Blair Alston game, as they all call it.

“But it will be great to be back in front of the home fans again.

“Hopefully we will have good numbers there and we will be looking forward to putting on a show for them against a difficult opponent.

“We have seen a couple of their pre-season games and they made a few signings so that will be a difficult game but we need to make sure we are up for that and we are ready to go.”

Docherty was happy to see his attacking players get off the mark early in the season but is looking for more.

He said: “That was important. Oli Shaw had a chance in the first minute and you are hoping, ‘come on Oli’ and he gets his goal, a great header, from a great ball in from Alan Power.

“Fraser Murray’s free-kick was outstanding, it is something we see him do every day and big Kyle was on the end of a Danny Armstrong cross so it is good to see that.

“The only thing I would say is we were maybe a wee bit wasteful in front of goa. We could have had more goals from the opportunities we created.

“You are always striving to be better. We’re glad that they are on the score sheet – we want to see them take more of their opportunities.”

