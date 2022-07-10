Rory Darge says Scotland have more to come ahead of decider in Argentina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rory Darge says Scotland have more to come ahead of decider in Argentina

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 11:44 am
Scotland’s Rory Darge is targeting a Test series win against Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)
Scotland’s Rory Darge is targeting a Test series win against Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rory Darge insists there is “a lot more” to come from Scotland after they levelled their three-match Test series with a comprehensive 29-6 win over Argentina in Salta on Saturday.

The Scots had lost 26-18 against the Pumas last week but in a reverse of fortunes they ran in four tries through Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson and scored 21 unanswered second-half points.

The series will be decided in Santiago del Estero next Saturday and 22-year-old Glasgow flanker Darge told Scottish Rugby’s official Twitter account that Gregor Townsend’s men are focused on winning the series.

He said: “It was a tight game in the first half. We came out in the second half really well and I was delighted with it.

“There was a lot of questions asked last week and it was just a good response.

“A word we talk about a lot as a squad is hustle and I have a feeling that if we look back at that game we will see lots of it.

“We had so many efforts on that goalline and we just didn’t let them get that try and we are delighted with that aspect of the game.

“But we know that there is a lot more (to come) from us and next week is massive now.

“We didn’t come here to win one game, we want to win the next game, we want to win the series, so all focus on next week.”

Scotland v England – Guinness Six Nations – BT Murrayfield
Ben White praised Scotland’s courage and pride (PA)

Ben White claims Scotland played with “courage”  and “pride” against their hosts.

The 24-year-old London Irish scrum-half said: “In parts we were really good. I thought we silenced the crowd quite well, keeping possession and building pressure and making sure that when they were playing they were playing in the wrong areas.

“Even at the end our desire to hold up and make sure we didn’t let them score was really good and I think it shows the courage within the team and the pride that we have.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal