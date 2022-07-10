Stephen Robinson wants patience at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stephen Robinson wants patience at St Mirren

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 1:10 pm
Stephen Robinson looking for patience after St Mirren defeat (Richard Sellers/PA)
Stephen Robinson looking for patience after St Mirren defeat (Richard Sellers/PA)

Stephen Robinson asked for patience after St Mirren’s season got off to a losing start against Arbroath on Saturday.

The Buddies boss gave gave debuts to new signings Trevor Carson, Declan Gallagher, Mark O’Hara, Toyosi Olusanya and Jonah Ayunga in the opening Premier Sports Cup Group E tie in Paisley, while fellow new player Ryan Strain was on the bench.

However, it was Dylan Paterson scored a late winner for the cinch Championship part-timers to take the points back to Gayfield.

Robinson told Saints’ official website that time will help in their improvement.

He said: “We had numerous chances, things cleared off the line but you have to give them credit as well. They stuck at it and they test you.

“We didn’t get what we wanted but we know it is the start of something.

“We have a lot of new players and we have players who aren’t here at the moment, or in the squad; Curtis (Main), (Eamonn) Brophy and Keanu (Baccus) who isn’t even in the country yet.

“So there will be changes as we go along so I am asking, be patient with the squad, get behind the players. It is a disappointment, make no mistake.

“As a collective, we have to be better, we know we have to be sharper, we have to move the ball quicker and that’s the basics of football and we didn’t do them quite well enough as a group.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal